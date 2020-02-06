The City of Dubuque’s tax rate is poised to increase under plans to add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network.
City Council members voted unanimously this week to approve recommended budget policy guidelines for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended council members increase the city’s tax rate to $10.43 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value from $10.33.
The increase would generate $266,485 in added property tax revenue.
“(T)his fiscal year 2021 budget recommendation will support continued investment in people, businesses and organizations that are making a difference in our community and continued investment in the infrastructure that must exist for Dubuque to continue to thrive,” he said.
Residential property values in the city increased an average of 5% this year. Combined with a decrease in the state “rollback” rate — used to calculate, in part, how much residents will pay in property taxes in 2021 — that would equate to a 2.7% property tax increase for the average Dubuque homeowner, adding nearly $21 on the average tax bill.
Commercial and industrial properties would see a tax decrease under the proposed guidelines, while rental properties would see a 12% spike, or an added $213 on the average tax bill.
The increase is tied to adjustments made by the city assessor to “equalize” assessments to more closely reflect actual sales.
Dubuque has the second-lowest tax rate of Iowa’s 11 largest cities, above only Ames.
EMPHASIS ON PUBLIC SAFETY“A key emphasis in this budget is on public safety, with more public safety personnel,” Van Milligen said, including two new positions to support the monitoring and maintenance of the city’s about 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras.
The city also will continue adding firefighters in preparation for needing to staff a future West End fire station.
Council members last year approved spending more than $84,000 to hire an additional firefighter/paramedic. And Van Milligen recommended including more than $88,600 in next year’s budget to add another, with plans to add 10 more positions as part of a five-year effort to staff an additional fire engine and ambulance.
“The position will increase the number of days where staffing is above minimum and also reduce the use of overtime during the buildup period before a fire station is built,” according to a city staff memo.
Van Milligen, too, recommended adding another position in the Housing and Community Development Department to monitor vacant and abandoned properties and to create a full-time “youth services” position at Carnegie-Stout Public Library to focus on teen programming.
The guidelines also allow the city to pursue pet-friendly amenities, upgrade the city’s ambulance fleet and provide financial support to Dubuque Dream Center, Fountain of Youth and the Four Mounds Heart Program “as they invest in some of our most vulnerable residents,” Van Milligen said.
tAX INCREASES likelyThe guidelines forecast additional tax increases over the next five years to offset anticipated shortfalls from a 2013 state property tax reform package.
The city receives more than $1 million per year in reimbursement from the state for revenue lost by local governments by decreasing the amount of property taxes paid on commercial and industrial properties.
While city staff has a “high level of confidence” lawmakers will fully fund “backfill” payments next year, “we have less confidence in the future,” Van Milligen said.
“Key legislators have been quoted in the media as casting doubt on the reimbursements continuing,” he said.
As a result, the budget guidelines assume backfill payments will cease over a five-year period, beginning in fiscal year 2022.
“Everyone up here would prefer a zero percent change in the (tax) rate or a reduction,” said Council Member David Resnick. “But that’s almost like unfair, considering all of the state laws that transfer cost to the city” and city needs for “protections of fire and police and so many other things.”
That said, Resnick urged colleagues to “tap on the brakes.”
“And think about whether or not we want to do a little trimming now, rather than a whole bunch of cleaver spots later,” he said.
City staffers will use the guidelines and council priorities established in August to set parameters to draft specific budget recommendations.
Council members set a public hearing for Feb. 17 to approve the maximum property tax dollars the city could collect under next year’s budget. They plan to hold six departmental budget hearings prior to adopting next year’s city budget.
The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.