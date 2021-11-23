BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Attendees can stock up on sweet treats for the holiday season at a Bellevue cookie walk to be hosted by the Friends of the Library.

The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 100 S. Second St.

Attendees can choose from cookies available for purchase at $7 per pound. Prepackaged options also are available for curbside pickup.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3wXQuCC.

