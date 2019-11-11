A popular Las Vegas-based parody of an uber-popular youth book series will come to Dubuque next year.

“Potted Potter,” an unauthorized parody of the Harry Potter novels, will come to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Five Flags Box Office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.

Two actors will condense the seven-book Harry Potter series into a 70-minute stage show complete with a live game of Quidditch, a wizarding sport invented for the novels. The show has received several awards and has been glowingly profiled in several national and international publications.

