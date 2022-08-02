Dubuque Community School District officials have released the list of salary expenditures for employees during the 2021-2022 school year.
Former superintendent Stan Rheingans earned a salary of $282,935.96 in his final year before departing the district on June 30 to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
He was succeeded by Amy Hawkins, the district’s former chief human resources officer, who earned a salary of $149,914 in the most recent fiscal year. When Hawkins was appointed to the superintendent role in March, board members approved a two-year contract and a salary of $225,000 for her.
Other members of the superintendent’s cabinet earned the following salaries during the 2021-2022 fiscal year:
Lisa TeBockhorst, executive director of elementary education: $140,500
Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education: $141,708
Brenda Duvel, executive director of special education: $140,502
Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services: $145,730
Kevin Kelleher, chief financial officer: $155,087
Mike Cyze, chief communication officer: $121,227
Coby Culbertson, chief technology officer: $132,041
Joseph Maloney, director of activities and athletics: $124,461
Mimi Holesinger, director of behavior and learning supports: $92,532
Julie Lange, director of digital literacy: $92,532
Dierre Littleton, director of equity: $87,774.51
A full list of Dubuque Community School District salaries from the 2021-2022 fiscal year can be viewed on pages 2C to 5C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.