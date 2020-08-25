Cassville residents will experience another water rate increase.

One year after raising rates, the Cassville Water and Sewer Utility is increasing them by an additional 3%, according to an announcement from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

The average residential customer’s quarterly rate will increase to $49.27, while the average commercial rate will rise to $185.44.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The new fee structure takes effect on Sept. 15.

The increase is necessary to reduce existing deficiencies in present rates, the announcement stated. The proposal does not require a public hearing.

Tags