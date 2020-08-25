Cassville residents will experience another water rate increase.
One year after raising rates, the Cassville Water and Sewer Utility is increasing them by an additional 3%, according to an announcement from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The average residential customer’s quarterly rate will increase to $49.27, while the average commercial rate will rise to $185.44.
The new fee structure takes effect on Sept. 15.
The increase is necessary to reduce existing deficiencies in present rates, the announcement stated. The proposal does not require a public hearing.