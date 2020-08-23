Sue Lemon’s big idea for Dubuque sprang from disappointment.
“I was engaged the last three years as a volunteer instructor for the arthritic aquatics program at Mount Carmel,” she said. “I felt so good being a part of that.”
The warm water of the accessible swimming pool at the center for the Dubuque-based Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary provided the perfect venue for aquatics-based therapy for older adults, Lemon said.
“The pool at Mount Carmel was warm water. It was like a therapy pool,” Lemon said. “The warm water was a drawing card for seniors. A lot of people in my class had never been swimmers. The pool had to be a certain depth. The dressing rooms were accessible and safe with grab bars.”
The venue is inaccessible now after the religious order launched a multiple-year renovation project at Mount Carmel that resulted in the closing of the pool.
When the warm-water pool tailored for senior use was no longer available, Lemon got her big idea: Dubuque should have an aquatics center designed for senior citizens and their specific health and therapy needs.
“Dubuque needs a top-notch senior aquatics center,” she said.
Lemon envisions a center that could include an exercise center and pool. Perhaps the center could provide access to resources for seniors, too.
“That’s my dream,” she said.
‘WHAT’S THE NEXT BIG IDEA FOR DUBUQUE?’
Dubuque has long been a city built on big ideas, from lead mining to steamboats, and from manufacturing to publishing.
Fifteen years ago, a local community visioning process helped generate a list of big ideas that have helped shape modern Dubuque.
Two years after its founding, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque joined with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to launch the process in 2005 to generate ideas to foster local growth and improve the city.
“It was simply asking the question, ‘What’s the next big idea for Dubuque?’ and having a number of ways for people to provide ideas,” said Eric Dregne, the founder of Next Level Project Management and current director of The Innovation Lab in Dubuque. “I was store manager at Younkers, and I was on the board for the chamber. I got asked to be part of the steering committee for that (visioning) process. At the time, the community had done some visioning in 2001, and people felt that it was time to update that.”
Called “Envision 2010,” the process began with a series of brainstorming sessions with as much public participation as possible.
“It was pretty straightforward — we gathered groups together to brainstorm and submit ideas,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “The big idea behind this process was we believed that an informed and engaged community is a strong community, so we were bringing people together and engaging them in this process.”
The brainstorming sessions were informal and held throughout the community with a wide variety of participants.
“We spent a fair amount of time planning to make it as simple and accessible as we could,” Dregne said. “We went to where the people were as much as we could — bars, churches, elementary school gyms.”
Van Milligen said the approach sought to involve community members who might not regularly attend public meetings.
“We had meetings with bowling teams, bridge clubs and gatherings at bars, schools and churches,” she said. “It was really a way of building a community voice and giving people an opportunity to be engaged in the community. It showed people ways to be more involved.”
During the discussions, participants would submit their ideas — big or small — for improving Dubuque.
“It’s a simple way for a community to have a voice and have a say with what happens in their community,” Dregne said.
‘THE COMMUNITY REALLY WANTED TO GIVE US IDEAS’
The brainstorming sessions of 2005 resulted in a flood of ideas.
“The community really wanted to give us ideas. That was really exciting,” Dregne said. “We got 2,300 ideas, and that blew my mind.”
Volunteers met and whittled the 2,300 ideas down to 100. The number was reduced to 30 following a town hall meeting.
“When we have a process like that — when we have involvement not only within city government but also within the business community and nonprofits — everybody steps up and moves the ball forward,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, who was first elected mayor in November 2005.
A selection committee announced the final 10 ideas — framed as potential community projects — in January 2006. They were:
1. Expand the campus of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
2. Expand bilingual curriculum opportunities in local schools.
3. Increase communitywide wireless internet accessibility.
4. Build a community health center to provide medical and dental care to underserved community members.
5. Build a state-of-the-art performing arts center.
6. Create an integrated trail system throughout Dubuque and Asbury.
7. Expand local library services.
8. Strengthen local mental health and substance abuse services.
9. Develop passenger rail service.
10. Develop the Millwork District.
Once they announced the list of 10 ideas, Envision 2010 organizers asked for volunteers to sit on idea-specific subcommittees to create action plans.
“We hosted a meeting and asked people to help bring them to fruition,” Van Milligen said. “So many people showed up that we had to set up more tables.”
Passenger train service between Dubuque and Chicago seemed attainable until the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act granted funding to 13 other rail corridors in 2010. Otherwise, the nine other ideas each realized some levels of success.
The opening of Crescent Community Health Center as a federally qualified community health center in August 2007 marked the first completed project among the 10 ideas.
“That was huge,” Van Milligen said. “What Envision 2010 did was it lifted the idea up as something we wanted. It was that catalyst that brought on the success of the health center.”
An increasing number of local trails, a $35 million performing arts center at University of Dubuque, the completion in 2010 of the Diamond Jo National River Center at the expanded National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, renovations and West End pickup sites for Carnegie-Stout Public Library, local brain health initiatives and the renovation of the warehouse area bordered by East 12th Street, White Street and U.S. 61/151 are examples of how the Envision 2010 process resulted in Dubuque’s development during the past decade.
Van Milligen said the ideas gained traction among potential state and federal partners and funding sources because they carried the weight of having been derived from community members, not just community leaders.
“We were bringing the community together to discover how to become stronger together,” she said.
Even ideas that failed to make the cut for the Top 10 helped influence Dubuque’s future direction.
“If you look at the Top-30 list, there are another dozen ideas that were picked up on their own. The skate park was one of them,” Dregne said.
The Envision 2010 process didn’t end with the release of the 10 ideas. Dubuque organizers helped 13 other Midwestern communities complete similar visioning initiatives.
“It helps define what a community thinks is important,” Van Milligen said.
The community foundation will use a similar process next year when it looks at how greater equity could be realized in various aspects of Dubuque life, including housing and transportation.
“This process is more focused on a single topic but still has that idea of bringing the community together to discuss how to become stronger together,” Van Milligen said.
If an Envision 2010 process was launched now, Buol said, he would advocate for ideas that emphasize inclusivity.
“That to me is one of the biggest catalysts for growth in any community — that whole issue around fairness, where everybody has a chance to have a successful life,” he said.
Buol said he would welcome ideas that reduced poverty.
“To earn a living wage so that people can have a good life would absolutely be a goal of any community,” he said.
Dregne said a contemporary visioning process might focus on some familiar potential development areas.
“I think the South Port area has been an ongoing topic of discussion in our community, and redevelopment of Five Flags has been a topic,” he said. “I’d be curious to see how that idea would fare in a process like this.”
Potential plans for the South Port area unveiled in 2017 include the creation of a mix of waterfront condos, apartments and retail and office space.
TELL US: WHAT’S YOUR BIG IDEA?
Buol, Dregne and Van Milligen agree that the success of the Envision 2010 process came from its reliance on ideas percolating up from community members — not imposed upon the community from officials.
“The beauty of it is that the community drove that process,” Dregne said. “It wasn’t an organization that had any predetermined ideas.”
What kinds of ideas would emerge today if Dubuque held a community visioning process similar to the Envision 2010 initiative?
To answer that question, the Telegraph Herald solicited ideas from residents. That’s when Lemon stepped forward with her senior aquatics center idea.
Other residents suggested their own ideas. Some were big; some were small. All of them were suggested as a means of improving Dubuque.
Respondents suggested creating a business-supported free year of college education for qualifying students who choose to work in the area, removing parking meters as a way to boost downtown businesses, creating a baseball complex for local high schools, and constructing a tramway linking Fourth Street in Dubuque with the bluffs overlooking East Dubuque, Ill.
Here are some of the other proposed ideas:
• Carol Griffin Arling, of Dubuque, suggests ideas related to animals.
“Please do an aerial deer count as Iowa City did last year when that city reported being overrun with deer. Our gardens are destroyed by herds of deer. Dubuque needs to thin out the deer herds.”
Arling also thinks “Dubuquers would benefit from having a beautiful, spacious dog park, like Iowa City or Madison. We want to attract and keep the young educated professionals in Dubuque. They may live in apartments or condos without yards to run with and play with their pets.”
• Jesse Green, of Dubuque, suggests developers consider mixed-use high rises.
“Maybe on some of the land near the Jule operations center, the former Dubuque Packing Co. site, in the Port of Dubuque area or another suitable location in or near downtown. I think the city should try to encourage developers to build in the downtown area instead of just expanding out further and further into the countryside and eating up farmland. That would include through rehabbing old buildings and putting up new ones.”
Last year, Merge Urban Development Group announced plans for a $20 million project to build 180 apartment units and 23,000 square feet of retail space on vacant land west of the corporate headquarters for Flexsteel in the Port of Dubuque.
Green also advocates for another Mississippi River crossing.
“Ideally, work on extending the new Southwest Arterial all the way out to the river and have it cross on a new bridge south of Dubuque, then join with the existing U.S. 20. Reroute 20 so it follows that route and redesignate U.S. 20 in Dubuque as ‘Business 20.’ I think that would allow the new bridge to be far enough away from the current bridge that it doesn’t really change the look of the Julien Dubuque Bridge. Once that’s done, close the Julien Dubuque Bridge and really refurbish it — fix the bridge and expand the bike and pedestrian lanes.”
• Bob Felderman, of Dubuque, suggests some improvements along the Mississippi River.
“Dredge the Peosta Channel and install a canoe/kayak trail,” he said.
Felderman suggested using the fill from the dredging to raise Miller Riverview Park by as much as 14 feet, enabling the oft-flooded park to be used throughout the year.
He also suggested creating a drone airfield away from the vicinity of Dubuque Regional Airport.
The airfield would provide “drone pilots a place to practice, fly with others and get lessons. Too many are flying illegally because they do not know the rules but more because they do not have a place to learn the proper way.”
• Caden Kunkel, of Dubuque, suggests the creation of a rock-climbing gym.
“I think it would be a fantastic way for people to get exercise in a fun way,” Kunkel said.
• Nick Maneman, of Dubuque, suggests that the community renew efforts to attract a minor-league baseball team.
• Sandra McNamer Plumley, of Dubuque, suggests increased activities for young and old.
“Bring back an outdoor roller rink, a teen dance monthly and a place for seniors to sit and visit with no alcohol.”
• Carol O’Neill, of Asbury, suggests reconstructing Pennsylvania Avenue and Middle Road west of the intersection with Radford Road.
“This section of road is a connector to Seippel Road and Dubuque’s industrial parks,” O’Neill said.
The city is considering the future widening of Pennsylvania Avenue and Middle Road to improve its safety and accommodate future residential development and development of the Dubuque Industrial Center. A rough initial estimate put the cost of the project at $15 million from Radford to Seippel roads. Thus far, city staff have only completed a conceptual engineering design of the project.
• Adam Shroyer, of Dubuque, would like to see increased railway to trails leading away from the city, as well as increased trails within the city, including east-west trails.
“The Heritage Trail is amazing and is an asset to the community. What if it continued west and connected to Waterloo and all the small towns in between? A new trail could possibly connect north and south from Dubuque, too, increasing ecotourism for the whole area. The Northwest Arterial is great, but it isn’t practical for most of the population to commute with a bicycle.”
Shroyer also suggests the creation of a dedicated children’s museum in Dubuque as well as a renewed effort to bring passenger rail service to the community.
“I understand over the years there have been attempts, but it’s been several years since. Using the airport is just too expensive for a family, but Amtrak makes it more affordable and safe to travel to the big city.”
• Dennis J. Schroeder, of Dubuque, suggests the seasonal installation of an artificial tree downtown.
“I think it would help the city to have a large, artificial tree during Christmas season under the pedestal of the Town Clock. It would be out of the weather, and there is electricity there. I don’t mean taxpayer-funded. If the major businesses downtown would contribute to a fund and donate the tree to the city for installation and maintenance, we would have a tree for many years. If it was lit a few hours at night, it would be visible from all points of Main Street.”
‘CATALYSTS FOR EACH OTHER’Lemon said she is passionate in her advocacy for an aquatics center dedicated to older adults because she believes it could improve people’s lives.
“Most of the women who were in my classes were really in a bad way,” she said.
Lemon said she is hopeful that her idea will come to fruition because communities that pull together to realize a dream can be successful.
“We all dream,” she said. “We’re catalysts for each other. We can dream together.”