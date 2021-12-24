The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved voter precinct maps following the 2021 redistricting process, allowing for one fewer precinct overall.
Reducing precincts was a priority for Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, who was elected last year and is going through the process for the first time.
“It’s a massive cost savings over a 10-year period,” he said. “We’re looking at about $3,500 to $4,000 to open up a precinct on an election day. Factoring in how many elections you have each year, you could be looking at $10,000 and $15,000 per year, depending. You’re looking at $100,000 at least over 10 years in savings.”
Dragotto called the process of consolidating precincts “a three-dimensional puzzle.”
County GIS/IT Project Manager Jeff Miller said that is because of rules in Iowa State Code governing how precinct maps can be drawn.
“They can have no more than 3,500 population,” he said. “They can’t cross house district lines. Then it’s just getting the population numbers as close as we can.”
Miller said he also aims to use existing boundaries when possible, so people can better judge the precinct in which they live.
“We’re trying to find a line that everybody can figure out,” he said. “I personally like to use roads, because they don’t change very often.”
Through a series of nudging boundary lines, the county team was able to consolidate three precincts just outside the City of Dubuque into two, dropping one from the county’s total list.
That was made more difficult this year than it normally would be, however, due to delays in the redistricting process.
“This year, we didn’t get the final map from the state until the beginning of November,” Dragotto said. “Normally, we would do some preliminary mapwork, but wait for Dubuque’s precincts, Asbury’s and Dyersville’s. But in this case, we worked closely with all of them to know where they were.”
In particular, Miller said those delays caused trouble with the precinct just north of Dubuque.
“Peru Township and all of rural Dubuque (County) townships north of the city were well over 3,500,” he said. “Until we could see the city’s stuff, it was hard to know who from the rural part we could put into the city and have them vote there, other than in municipal elections, to get this northern area under 3,500.”
Dragotto said he had hoped to cut two precincts. But, the state Legislature split Dubuque County between five House districts, rather than four. So the precinct team was more restricted.
Now that the county’s 34 precincts are set — down from 35 — Dragotto and Deputy Elections Commissioner Jenny Hillary will begin looking for polling places within each precinct.
“It comes up with who has space that meets the state code requirements as far as ADA accessibility,” Dragotto said. “Then we like to have spaces with longevity, spaces we can use for 10 years. We don’t want to move too often.”
The new precincts take effect Jan. 15, 2022. But, a vacancy on the Dubuque City Council and the post of Peosta’s mayor will have to be voted on based on the maps that were current at the time the vacancies occurred, not the new maps.