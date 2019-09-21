LANCASTER, Wis. — Four Lancaster residents applied to fill a recently vacated at-large Common Council position.
They are Daniel Glass, Stuart Harper, Terry Meyer and Matt Pennekamp.
Council members will discuss the applicants and consider the appointment of a candidate to the position at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Lancaster City Hall Chambers, 206 S. Madison St.
Candidates will fill the remainder of the term of Angie Gruetzmacher, who resigned because she is moving outside of the city limits. Her term runs through April.