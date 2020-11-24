LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Common Council has voted 5-to-3 not to change the percentage of hotel tax money allocated by the city to the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber currently receives 90% of the tax money, with the remaining 10% going to the city, most for administrative costs.

With the opening of Sleep Inn and Suites on the south side of Lancaster next year, officials projected that at a 50% occupancy rate, the chamber would see an increase from $17,000 this year to $27,000 next year.

Hotel tax receipts are projected to increase to more than $43,000 in 2020, with 60% occupancy and more than $50,000 in 2023 with 70% occupancy.

