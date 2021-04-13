GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host a frog walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
The Fantastic Frogs & Friends frog walk will be held at Galena River Trail, starting on the east side of the Meeker Street footbridge in downtown Galena, according to a press release.
Throughout the event, attendees will learn facts about frogs and toads, along with catching and releasing the amphibians.
The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family for non-Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation members.
Reservations can be made at www.jdcf.org/event/frogwalk.