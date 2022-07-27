The Holstein cow Carson Rauen was leading around the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning was significantly larger than he was, but that didn’t intimidate the Farley resident.
“If you work with them, they don’t fight you,” said Carson, 11. “And if they fight me, I’ll just fight them back.”
Carson and his sister Ana Rauen, 13, are among the many young competitors in the 4-H and FFA livestock shows at the Dubuque County Fair. The fair kicked off Tuesday and continues through Sunday, July 31.
“I like working with the animals because I have fun doing it, and I like to show,” Carson said.
He said a big part of caring for the cows is cleaning them, including scrubbing their feet to remove mud and manure and brushing their topline — the hair along the animal’s spine.
While the cows and their handlers waited to enter the show barn, a group of seven girls led their commercial lambs around a separate ring, holding up the animals’ heads and setting their feet in position.
In a nearby pen, Olivia Mensen, 17, opened a container of strawberry yogurt to feed her three pigs, which she plans to show Thursday.
“This helps get good bacteria into their bodies,” she said as Walda, a crossbred breeding gilt pig, eagerly licked the aluminum foil cover from the yogurt container.
It is Olivia’s second year at the Dubuque County Fair, though she also has competed at the Delaware County Fair for seven years.
The process of caring for her pigs includes daily walks and feedings, as well as weekly weigh-ins. In evaluating the swine, the judges will look at the animals’ body mass and muscle, as well as their length, Olivia said.
“I enjoy just spending the time with them and having that responsibility and accountability every day,” she said.
As fairgoers walked past goat stalls, the animals placed their front legs up on the gates of their pens and snuffled interestedly at the newcomers.
“Freckles here, she likes attention, so this is an opportunity for her to show off,” said Gwyn Hilkin, of Dubuque, holding the halter of her Nigerian dwarf dairy goat.
Gwyn said she worked with Freckles for months to train her to walk and stand correctly during the show.
“I walk her with a leash and collar, and I pet her a lot so she’s tame, because tame goats walk better,” she said.
Ella Donovan, 16, of Dubuque, was surrounded by an enthralled crowd of children who were eager to meet the goats and chickens she had brought to show at the fair.
“This is one of my favorite parts because I get to show people stuff they’ve never seen before, and little kids get to pet a chicken or a goat for the first time,” Ella said.
She has shown animals at the Dubuque County Fair for seven years and said she appreciates the lessons of responsibility that the process teaches her.
Danielle McIlrath, of Balltown, Iowa, sees those lessons come alive each year for her six children as they bond with animals such as Winnie, a Holstein that her son Keaton would show later on Tuesday.
“They come to realize that they’re caring for a living animal,” said Danielle, as Keaton, 11, and his older sister Kasey, 15, brushed Winnie just outside the cattle barn. “(Showing animals) is about the memories, for those of us who have done it before, and for people that aren’t around livestock all the time, they get to come out here and see what the fair is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.