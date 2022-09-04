SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Mouthwatering Mexican food, sugary sweet snowcones, perfectly pulled pork and more.
Those were all part of the scrumptious selection Saturday at Shullsburg’s inaugural Six-Oh-Ate Food Truck Festival.
Hundreds of people attended the event, flooding downtown Water Street as they lined up to get a taste from one of the event’s nine food truck options.
“The crowd speaks for itself,” said Advance Shullsburg treasurer Julie Werner. “(Food trucks) are a hot item right now, definitely a good festival-type food.”
Sarah Oberbroeckling, of Dubuque, said she came to the event because it seemed like a fun way to try new foods with her family. Oberbroeckling works at a restaurant in Dubuque, but she said the festival’s variety offered a nice change of pace.
“They’ve got so many options, so like right now I’m going to have Mexican, and then in a little bit I might have some dessert and then move on to some loaded fries on the way out,” she said. “It’s more food for less guilt.”
Cassidy Reilly, Shullsburg Main Street director, said the goal of the festival was to help get more people exposed to all Shullsburg has to offer.
“We’re literally a hidden gem (here in Shullsburg),” she said. “We’re hoping that people will come tonight for the food trucks and maybe do a little shopping, but then that they’ll come back on our non-event days, too.”
Food trucks have exploded in popularity in the past few years, with the industry growing 13.7% nationwide in the past five years.
Danita and Colby Skaggs, of East Dubuque, Ill., were set up at the end of the street selling coffee and other drinks. The mother-daughter duo runs That 1 Place, a mobile coffee shop.
Danita Skaggs said they’d participated in food truck events before but that they were impressed by the Shullsburg setup. She added that events like the festival reinforced what they liked about working at a mobile operation.
“It’s a lot more fun than a brick-and-mortar,” she said. “We’re social people, so we like to get out and see new people at stuff like this.”
In addition to That 1 Place, Saturday’s selection included Birds, Just Cheddar, Celtic Kitchen and more.
Attendees Lisa and Gary Binder, of Galena, Ill., said they like eating at food trucks because of the added convenience and variety.
“The food comes to you. You don’t have to go to the food,” Gary Binder said of the festival’s meals-on-wheels operations. “(This event) was an opportunity to try things out of the ordinary and support our small-town neighbors.”
