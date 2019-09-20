DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The 2019 American Honey Princess was sharing her knowledge in Dubuque County on Thursday.
Nicole Medina, of Green Township, N.J., talked to attendees at the Dyersville Area Farmers Market.
Medina is staying with the Johnson family for a week while she travels around to various events in the area educating people about bees and honey.
A sophomore at Sussex County (N.J.) Community College, she has kept bees for five years with her family. She was named princess as part of the American Honey Queen Program of the American Beekeeping Federation.