Illuminate the Night
Today, Heritage Trail, Dubuque
5 to 7 p.m. A self-led hike along the Heritage Trail. Beginning at Heritage Pond, the trail will be lit by small candles. Register for a time slot at dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
Santa Claus tour
Saturday, Asbury, Iowa
Santa Claus will depart Asbury Fire Station on a firetruck at 9 a.m. and follow a route throughout town that runs through 3 p.m. A complete list of times and streets on the tour can be found attached to this story at TelegraphHerald.com. Music, lights and sirens will be used as part of the procession. Santa’s stops will be limited to photographs only because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Christmas parade
Saturday, Bernard, Iowa
6 p.m. Golf carts, jeeps, wagons and other vehicles will line up at the ballpark and travel through town. For more information, call Tom Ries at 563-590-4301 or Ryan Roling at 563-581-6979.
Mathias Ham Historic Site Holiday Tours
Saturday, 2241 Lincoln Ave., Dubuque
6 and 7 p.m. Take a festive candlelight Victorian Christmas tour of the home. Tours are limited to 12 people plus an interpreter. RSVP required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 3 to 17. For more information or to book a tour, visit rivermuseum.com/holidays