A federal appeals court recently upheld a lower court’s decision to allow evidence in the case of a Dubuque man who was sentenced on a gun charge in 2019.
The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled for the second time that Dubuque police were justified in entering the home of Kenneth L. Sanders, 41, during a domestic disturbance, at which time they found a gun in the house.
Sanders pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Sanders appealed the U.S. District Court’s denial of his motion to suppress evidence, arguing that police illegally searched his house.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to the residence of Sanders and his then-girlfriend, Karina LaFrancois, in February 2018 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers spoke with LaFrancois, who was “visibly upset” and had red marks on her face and neck. Officers entered the house and checked on the children there. One of the children told police that she thought Sanders had a gun, which officers later located.
Sanders appealed the court’s denial of his motion to suppress evidence and challenged its decision to apply an obstruction of justice enhancement and denial of acceptance of responsibility at his sentencing, documents state.
The federal appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision in 2020. Sanders appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which remanded the decision back to the appeals court, which again upheld the lower court decision.