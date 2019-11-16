Dubuque Community Schools leaders are considering tweaking graduation requirements so students have more flexibility to explore interests.
“It is (about) allowing a student to go deeper into an interest area,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “And we do that by providing more flexibility in the requirements.”
Currently, high school students in Dubuque are required to earn 46 semester-long credits in order to graduate. Mandated courses cover core subject areas as well as wellness, world cultures, applied learning, fine arts and electives.
Some of those requirements — such as four years of English and three years each of math, science and social science — are set by the state. However, Dubuque schools officials set additional requisite courses for students.
School board President Tami Ryan said for many years, graduation requirements have been oriented toward students who are preparing to enter college.
The required courses have value, but they can sometimes limit students who want to explore an interest or do not plan to go to college, she said. Ryan would like students to have more choice in their education so they can explore their interests.
“It all comes to flexibility and for kids to be able to choose to be exposed to different ideas,” Ryan said.
District leaders are looking at ways they can add more of that flexibility by making small changes to district-level course requirements while still maintaining the number of credits students have to earn, Burns said.
Officials so far have floated some possibilities for how that would work, but have not yet developed recommendations, Burns said. One option could be finding a way to give students more elective credits, for example.
District leaders soon will start collecting community feedback about whether they should make changes to required courses and what changes would make the most sense.
Members of the District-School Improvement Leadership Team, which includes parents, students, teachers and administrators, will be asked to give input as well, Burns said. That could be on the team’s agenda as early as next month.
“It’s critical for us right now to get that thinking from our students and from our parents,” Burns said. “We need their input.”
Ryan said district leaders will be methodical in their approach to making changes to graduation requirements and will work to help the community understand the process.