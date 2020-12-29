POTOSI, Wis. – A nonprofit museum in Grant County has launched a fundraising drive.
The Passage Thru Time Museum, located in downtown Potosi, seeks to raise $15,000 for a new roof, according to an online announcement. About half of that total has been raised.
The museum operates under the umbrella of Potosi/Tennyson Chamber of Commerce and displays collections of Potosi-area historical memorabilia.
The museum has been closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We run on very limited funding that is mostly through generous donations,” states the announcement. “And now we are in desperate need of a new roof to protect the artifacts in the museum.”
Donations can be mailed to Passage Thru Time Museum, Dan Durley, 6216 Dutch Hollow Road, Potosi, WI 53820.