The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Adam J. Gross, 33, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 5:11 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
