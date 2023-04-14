SHERRILL, Iowa -- On Wednesday night, Brad Dunne received an unexpected visit at his home in Sherrill.
Sauntering down his driveway at a leisurely pace, a stocky black bear carefully approached Dunne's house, eyeing two bird feeders stationed in his front yard.
"He was right by our front door," Dunne said. "I opened the door, so I could get a better picture of it on my phone."
Black bear sightings at Dunne's property aren't entirely unfamiliar affairs. Since 2001, he has caught the animals trespassing, and every time, he has tried to capture them on camera. The one he saw on Wednesday night was particularly large.
"I was shocked by how big it was," Dunne said.
When he opened the door this time, however, the bear quickly scampered away, its mission to pilfer the seeds out of the bird feeder was unsuccessful.
Dunne said the black bear lingered around the property a little while longer but never attempted to reach the bird feeders again.
Black bear sightings in Dubuque County are a rare but not unheard of occurrence.
Last June, one was spotted near Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, and it was sighted again in a backyard on Shiras Avenue.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials at the time had identified the bear as a male that has visited the community twice before and even contended that it may have taken up residency somewhere in the area.
Jim Jansen, Northeast Iowa wildlife supervisor for Iowa DNR, said he's uncertain if this is the same bear spotted last year, and it is currently impossible to tell if the animal has a den nearby or if it is simply through from Wisconsin or Minnesota.
However, he noted that the bear showing up in April is earlier than they are typically spotted.
"We usually see them around May or June, so it is a little earlier than we are used to," Jansen said. "That doesn't mean that it didn't come from somewhere up north. We've had some warm weather here, and they are capable of moving great distances in a short amount of time."
While black bears are native to Iowa, the animals were eliminated from the state through hunting in the 1800s. The state has not had a resident bear population for more than 100 years.
However, the black bear population has made a comeback in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and Iowa DNR officials have said that a small bear population could take up residence in Eastern Iowa in the next three to five years.
Jansen said the bear shouldn't pose any safety risk to Dubuque residents, but he advised those that do spot it to keep their distance and let the animal go about its business.
"We just tell people to leave them alone," Jansen said. "Most of the time, the bear will just keep moving."
