GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg’s police chief is retiring, and city officials have begun to search for his successor.
George Morteo’s last day as police chief will be July 23, City Manager Denise Schneider said. Morteo started with the Guttenberg Police Department in 1996 and was appointed as police chief in 2001. He served in that role until he was dismissed in 2009 but was rehired by a new mayor and council in 2010. Schneider said city officials hope to hire Morteo’s replacement by July 1 so the new chief can train with Morteo before he leaves.
Applications must be submitted by May 17 to the city office. An online announcement states that an associate’s or bachelor’s degree is preferred for prospective candidates, as well as a minimum of five years of law enforcement experience.