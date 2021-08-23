Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A series of paddling day trips on the Mississippi River will begin on Monday, Aug. 30.
Paddle the Driftless participants can choose single-day or multiple-day versions of an event that will include educational programs.
The series schedule includes:
Participants can bring a vessel or borrow a canoe or kayak from participating county conservation departments.
The cost is $10 per day if using a county kayak or canoe or $5 per day if participants bring a vessel.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/166544145021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.