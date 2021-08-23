A series of paddling day trips on the Mississippi River will begin on Monday, Aug. 30.

Paddle the Driftless participants can choose single-day or multiple-day versions of an event that will include educational programs.

The series schedule includes:

  • Monday, Aug 30: Allamakee County: New Albin to Lansing (approximately 10 miles), Allamakee County.
  • Tuesday, Aug 31: Guttenberg to the mouth of the Turkey River (7 miles), Clayton County.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 1: AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina (8.5 miles), Dubuque County.
  • Thursday, Sept 2: Spruce Creek to Pleasant Creek Recreation Area (7 miles), Jackson County.

Participants can bring a vessel or borrow a canoe or kayak from participating county conservation departments.

The cost is $10 per day if using a county kayak or canoe or $5 per day if participants bring a vessel.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/166544145021.

