Robin Kennicker admits that she loves her native Dubuque.
“I do, and I always want to improve it, as much as possible,” she said.
Kennicker, 55, recently joined the board of directors at Crescent Community Health Center.
The federally qualified health center provides medical and dental care to uninsured and under-
insured residents and late last year moved from its original location at 1789 Elm St. to a larger facility across the street at 1690 Elm St.
Kennicker provided input on the move as a member of the facility’s patient advisory committee — a group of patients who help guide decisions by center staff.
“We’ve grown so much in the last 10 years — a new building and new services — having her input and experience is really key to our transition,” Angela Petsche, Crescent’s outreach and enrollment coordinator said of Kennicker. “She is a huge asset. She is committed and it is amazing.”
Kennicker sought services from Crescent shortly after it opened in 2006.
“I was looking for a health care place that was close by,” she said. “It was nice to have a convenient health care facility that could take care of the minor things at that moment.”
For Kennicker, moving from patient to adviser to board member at Crescent fits a theme of community involvement that began when she was a teenager.
“It was in 1981 that I began my volunteering, helping out at various places,” she said.
Today, in addition to Crescent, Kennicker’s civic involvement includes membership on the City of Dubuque Resilient Community Advisory Committee, the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission and the Point Neighborhood Association.
“Civic involvement is very important,” Kennicker said. “You have to be engaged in your community if you want to get things done.”
Kennicker describes her role as a conduit of information.
“For any of the groups I come to, I listen to what the community tells me,” she said. “I have people who call me, some people email me and some people just see me and say, ‘Hey, I know you’re on this (commission), will you please..,’ Yes, I’ll write it down and I will pass it on. People tell me what they want to have said and I convey the message. If they came up with an idea or a suggestion that they like, hey, let’s go for it. Maybe someone else hasn’t thought of it.”
Kennicker doesn’t consider herself busy because of her civic commitments.
“You might think it’s being busy, but it’s not — it’s just being community involved,” she said. “There’s a difference. You could do a crossword puzzle every day and be busy. With community involvement, you’re out with the people and you’re out with a team. If there’s a little time you could spend on any committee, any group anywhere, no matter what it is, that little bit is going to get you out there and finding out what is happening around the community.”