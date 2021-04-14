Local Boy Scouts hold their annual food drive this weekend.
“Scouting for Food” will be held Saturday, April 17, at various locations in the Dubuque area, according to a press release.
Members of the Northeast Iowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America will accept food donations by the following methods:
- Dubuque – Donated items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of the three Hy-Vee Food Store locations, 400 S. Locust St., 3500 Dodge St., and 2395 Northwest Arterial. Non-perishable food or monetary donations will be accepted in a drive-thru area in the parking lot, or at the doors.
- East Dubuque, Ill. -- Residents are asked to place their donated items in a bag on their doorstep by 9 a.m. Scouts will collect the donations. Call Joe Kingsley at 563-590-3278 if donated items have not been collected by noon. Donations can also be dropped off at the East Dubuque Food Pantry, 100 School Road.
- Dubuque County – Scouts will distribute door hangers and collect donations from doorsteps in Epworth, Farley and Peosta. Donations may also be dropped off Saturday at Silker’s Store, 101 W. Main St., Epworth; Greenwood’s Grocery, 112 First St. NW, Farley; and Fareway Food Store, 8400 NICC Drive, Peosta.