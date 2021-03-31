ELKADER, Iowa — Two candidates will vie for an Elkader City Council seat in a special election next month.
Tony Hauber and Caleb Shea filed paperwork to run in the April 20 election, which was prompted by a citizens’ petition.
Hauber was appointed to the vacant council seat last month by council members following the resignation of Ed Josten. Council members initially wanted to appoint someone to the seat instead of holding a special election since the seat will be on the ballot again in November.
State law gave residents the right to file a petition to fill the vacancy by special election after the appointment was made.
Voters can begin mailing in absentee ballots or voting early in-person starting today, according to the Clayton County auditor’s website. The last day to vote absentee in person is April 19.
Polls for the special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 at Central State Bank, 200 N. Main St. All absentee ballots must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. April 20.