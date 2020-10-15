The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Douglas J. Higginbotham, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Terrance L. Golden, 44, of 2670 Dodge St., was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in Dubuque County Jail on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that county sheriff’s department Deputy Cory Winch was injured while trying to stop a fight between Golden and fellow inmate William E. Tanksley, 32.
- Larry L. Roberson, 38, 2201 Decorah St., was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Elm Street on charges of third or subsequent possession of cocaine, third or subsequent possession of marijuana and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, as well as a warrant charging a probation violation.
- Umeka L. Lewis, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a warrant charging interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Nicole Blum was injured while placing Lewis in a squad vehicle on Oct. 5.
- Tschiggfrie Excavating, 425 Julien Dubuque Drive, reported “counterfeiting/forgery” of $5,288.99 at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.