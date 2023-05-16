05062022-bearindbq1.jpg
Photo taken from a video Dubuque resident Jason Wirtz took of a bear feeding in the backyard of his home on Shiras Avenue in Dubuque.

 Jason Wirtz

Dubuquers might want to think twice about leaving pet food outside for their animals overnight — at least until Dubuque County’s resident bear begins enjoying his summer meals in the wild.

“The bear in Dubuque County hasn’t shown up yet this spring within the (Dubuque) city limits, but we have to anticipate that it could happen any day,” said Curt Kemmerer, wildlife management biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

