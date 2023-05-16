Dubuquers might want to think twice about leaving pet food outside for their animals overnight — at least until Dubuque County’s resident bear begins enjoying his summer meals in the wild.
“The bear in Dubuque County hasn’t shown up yet this spring within the (Dubuque) city limits, but we have to anticipate that it could happen any day,” said Curt Kemmerer, wildlife management biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Native to Iowa before human settlement in the 1800s, black bears have been making a comeback in the northern portion of the state since the mid-2010s, when established populations in Minnesota and Wisconsin began expanding.
“We’ve had bears reported annually in Iowa since 2014,” Kemmerer said. “Before that, (a bear sighting) was a random occurrence — not an annual thing.”
Sightings the past three spring seasons in Dubuque County have become common enough that Kemmerer is convinced that the area has a full-time resident bear.
“So far this spring the bear has been spotted on a couple of cameras in rural areas north of Sherrill, along the river bluffs, and that’s where we want it to stay because there are fewer chances for the bear to get into trouble,” Kemmerer said. “Last spring, the bear in Dubuque County moved around in the residential part of Dubuque a little longer than we thought it would — for several weeks.”
Kemmerer said the bear’s extended stay in Dubuque’s North End in 2022 was a result of the bear dining on the contents of bird feeders, unsecured garbage cans and other easily obtainable food sources.
“It shows just how easily bears can be conditioned to looking for food in backyards,” he said.
Iowa wildlife officials this month issued a home checklist to serve as a guide for residents in areas with bear sightings to avoid encounters with the animals.
“We’re just asking people to do their part for a short period of time so the bear doesn’t find food sources so easily,” Kemmerer said.
The checklist issued by the Iowa DNR includes six steps:
Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people seeking food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close.
“Last year, I know we had (residents) feeding the bear,” said Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation executive director. “They think they are helping the bear, but bears are very capable of finding the food they need on their own. This (Dubuque County bear) is really afraid of people, and we want to keep it that way and keep this guy wild. Once bears associate people with food, it becomes a dangerous situation.”
Secure garbage cans and recycling containers. Food and waste odors can attract bears.
Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and grains provide a high-caloric meal option for bears at a time when they need the energy.
“In the early spring, there are far fewer food options for bears after they wake up from hibernation and are hungry and need to start storing energy,” Kemmerer said. “They will go for whatever easy meals they can find.”
Avoid leaving pet food outdoors. Outdoor pet food can attract a variety of unwanted animal visitors.
“That’s a bad practice to get into,” Preston said. “Not only bears, but skunks, raccoons and possums will come eat pet food left outside. Get a metal can (to store pet food) and keep pet food in your garage. Only leave out enough (pet food) for a pet to eat at one feeding.”
Clean grills after use and store them. The odor of food particles and grease could attract bears.
Alert neighbors to bear activity. Kemmerer said entire neighborhoods should follow precautions against attracting bears if the animals are sighted in an area.
“Even if 90% of the residents do their part, if 10% don’t, it makes it hard for the bear to move on,” he said.
Wildlife officials said bear precautions are seasonal and required for only a short time.
“There aren’t a lot of natural food sources for bears yet, things like berries and nuts,” Kemmerer said. “The longer we get into growing season, the more we will get grubs and insects that bears naturally eat.”
Bears will become harder to find, too, later in the growing season because of thickening brush where the bear can hide.
“By the second week of June, we probably won’t see the bear again (until next spring),” Preston said.
