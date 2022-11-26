Not to be outdone by Black Friday enthusiasts, Dubuque shoppers turned out in droves today to support local entrepreneurs and celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Small businesses saw an influx of customers throughout the day as people stopped by to do some holiday shopping or capitalize on good deals to get themselves a treat. Christmas carolers set up shop outside various businesses, and cars lined downtown streets as crowds grew to visit the local shops.
The Sorpresa Gifts, 269 Main St., opened earlier this year, meaning today marked the store’s first Small Business Saturday celebration with the community. Marketing and Merchandising Manager Samantha Swift said the gelato and gift shop saw good traffic on Black Friday and hoped to keep the energy going throughout the weekend.
“It was exciting to see people shopping local on Black Friday, too,” she said. “... When you shop local, so much money of that sale stays in the community. Everyone always wants the newest and best thing in town, and shopping local is the best way to get that.”
Jenni Scott, of Dubuque, visited The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St., to support her friends who own and work at the clothing shop and to have something to do with friends. She quickly gathered a handful of hangers with colorful shirts, sweaters and other items to try on as she went through the store.
“I’ve seen Dubuque change a lot (because of small businesses),” she said, outlining plans to visit several other shops in the Millwork District. “This never used to be this nice down here, and just seeing it transpire into something that is fun to do with your friends, you could spend a whole day here and not even have to travel.”
The shopping holiday coincided with two downtown celebrations meant to help people gear up for the holiday season -- Holidazzle Downtown Dubuque from Dubuque Main Street and Christmas on the Square in Cable Car Square.
Dubuque Main Street offered a free trolley to take people around to different business districts, and several evening events were planned in Cable Car Square, including food trucks, a fire dancer and a visit from Santa.
“We kind of partnered without partnering,” Rylynn McQuillen, owner of Fig Leaf, 345 Bluff St., and one of the organizers of Christmas on the Square, said of the two celebrations. “It’s a wonderful combination.”
Steve Domeyer, of Dubuque, said he visits downtown businesses every Saturday, with his most frequent stop being River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St. This time, however, he brought his kids and grandkids along who were in town for Thanksgiving.
“We spend a lot of time downtown and enjoy coming to a variety of the stores,” Domeyer said. “Knowing the people who are there, at the stores, the coffee shop, at the restaurants, we love that sort of local flavor that they have.”
A few blocks away, customers poured into Planted., 245 W. First St., to shop for plants or visit the pop-up vintage clothing racks in the gallery room from Chain Vintage. The plant shop also partnered with Birds. food truck, which set up shop right outside.
In addition to being Small Business Saturday, today also marks the plant shop’s second anniversary. Within minutes of opening, the store was inundated with customers picking up plants or leafing through the pop-up’s racks of bright patterns and distressed denim.
“I think people are becoming more in tune with shopping local,” Planted owner Laura Klavitter said. “Getting something from Dubuque, made in Dubuque, is becoming more important for people that live here but also for tourists just visiting for the holidays to (have something from the area).”
