Not to be outdone by Black Friday enthusiasts, Dubuque shoppers turned out in droves today to support local entrepreneurs and celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses saw an influx of customers throughout the day as people stopped by to do some holiday shopping or capitalize on good deals to get themselves a treat. Christmas carolers set up shop outside various businesses, and cars lined downtown streets as crowds grew to visit the local shops.

