Residents can meet candidates for elected positions in Dyersville at an upcoming event.
The Meet the Candidates event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE.
Three uncontested Dyersville races will be on ballots in the Nov. 5 election.
Mayor Jim Heavens and Ward 2 City Council Member Mike English are running for re-election unopposed.
Meanwhile, newcomer Jennifer Ostwinkle Silve was the only candidate to file to run for an available at-large position. Mark Breitbach did not file for re-election.