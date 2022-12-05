The home of some shy creatures at a Dubuque museum received a design makeover earlier this year.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium staff switched out the black gravel lining the bottom of the exhibit containing five black-bellied salamanders with small rocks in a variety of lighter hues.
“I changed the substrate out earlier this year,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the museum. “It used to be very dark. I wanted to help them blend in (to their surroundings).”
The black gravel posed a pair of problems. It didn’t accurately represent the salamanders’ stream and river-bottom habitats found in the wild, and the dark flooring made it difficult for the 3- to 4-inch-long creatures to be seen.
“I think (the salamanders) enjoy the difference, and guests can come and see them quite a bit better than before,” Rendleman said.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at semi-aquatic creatures adapting to a remodeled domicile.
THEY BREATHE THROUGH THEIR SKIN
Rendleman said black-bellied salamanders won’t stray far from their watery homes.
“They will come out (of the water) to bask and warm up, and they will spend time on a rock beside the water, but they are water breathers,” she said. “They soak up water and breathe that way.”
While some salamanders are brightly colored, black-bellied salamanders are dark — belly and top.
“They are very secretive and elusive,” Rendleman said. “They are very dark in color because they want to blend in to their surroundings.”
TIME TO GET STEALTHY
Black-bellied salamanders usually eat insects.
“One of the common things I feed them is very small crickets,” Rendleman said. “When they see a food item, they become activated and it’s fun to watch them. When they see the crickets, they become stealthy and they will stalk it.”
Rendleman feeds the salamanders once a week.
KEEPING THE PEACE IS IMPORTANT
Black-bellied salamanders will live about 15 years in the wild and 20 years in captivity.
“They can be preyed upon by larger species of crayfish, and some garter snakes and water snakes will prey upon them,” Rendleman said.
Territorial battles can become an issue between black-bellied salamanders.
“You have to keep an eye on the group to make sure they’re not fighting with each other,” Rendleman said. “Our group works very nicely together, but I don’t want to take that for granted. I always want to make sure they are playing nicely with each other.”
