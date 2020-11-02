The Aug. 10 derecho storm, which swirled across the Midwest with 100 mph winds, caused widespread damage throughout the state. Now, Dubuque County Conservation is aiding areas with replanting lost trees.
Executive Director Brian Preston said the conservation board has been able to share a donation of 1,600 potted trees the board received with parks in Jackson, Linn and Cedar counties struggling to find enough trees to replace what was lost.
“Replanting has just eaten up a lot of nursery supplies in the area,” Preston said. “A number of parks have had difficulty getting trees, so it’s nice to be able to help them out. It’s tough to have a picnic area without any shade.”
Ann Chmelar, a gardener at Wagner Nursery in Asbury, said their nursery didn’t run out of trees following the derecho, but many of their trees have recently put down roots a little farther west than normal.
“After the derecho, we received several calls from the Cedar Rapids area, Manchester, areas west of here,” Chmelar said. “In our garden center, that was also different. There definitely was an increase in sales.”
Preston said he reached out to Linn County after receiving the tree donation, since it added up to more trees than they could plant this fall. While Dubuque County Conservation has been replacing hundreds of trees killed by the emerald ash borer, about 500 have gone to derecho- affected parks.
“We’re really lucky to get this donation, and it’s going to be something that makes a lasting impact,” Preston said.
The donation was made by the Morrison Brothers Tree Farm, which is run by Morrison Brothers Co. President Charlie Glab said the company had a large number of propagated potted trees, but they are winding down their tree farm in order to focus on the manufacturing part of the company.
“(The trees) have to be put in the ground and protected for the winter,” Glab said. “If we were going to plant them at our tree farm, that’s another four-year cycle.”
Knowing that the trees will be going into parks across the region to help with replanting was much better than the alternative of having to destroy the young trees, he added.
“I went out on a mission one day to find outlets for these trees,” he said. “The first stop was Dubuque County Conservation, and Brian Preston said they’d take them all.”
Jackson County Conservation Director Nathan Jones said Jackson County has received about 30 trees from Dubuque County Conservation to help replace those that were damaged in the derecho.
“We didn’t get hit really hard, but we did have some tree loss in several areas,” Jones said. “Mostly it was southern areas that took the loss. At some of our parks, our trails were covered and aren’t cleared yet.”
Jones said they hope to mainly replant the trees lost at places like campgrounds and parks and hope to replant in the next two weeks.
“We’re going to benefit from getting these trees,” Jones said. “Just keeping the aesthetics of our campground for one, but just having trees out there is important to provide recreation, shade, and a habitat for people to see birds and wildlife.”