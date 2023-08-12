Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Zachary W. Verdeyen
Authorities said a man sexually abused a girl younger than 10 in Dubuque County last year.
Zachary W. Verdeyen, 23, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Verdeyen sexually abused the girl last year at a Dubuque County residence. An individual reported that the girl disclosed the incident in December.
The individual told authorities that Verdeyen initially denied the abuse when contacted but later “conceded that if it did happen, it was because he was intoxicated,” documents state.
The girl also reported the incident during an interview at the Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Verdeyen was interviewed by authorities in January, where he said “something could have happened while he was intoxicated and ‘passed out,’” documents state.
The warrant for Verdeyen’s arrest was issued May 30.
