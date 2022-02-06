DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members have signaled they do not intend to raise the city’s tax levy rate as they wade through the budgeting process, although they have proposed a higher maximum levy due in part to public hearing requirements.
Council members will hold a public hearing on the property tax levy for fiscal year 2023 during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Council members have proposed a maximum tax levy rate at $8.02 per $1,000 of valuation in order to provide breathing room if any unforeseen issues come up during the budget discussions. The current rate is $7.93.
“Once we set (the maximum levy rate), if something unanticipated presents itself during the budget discussion, then we don’t have any mechanism to go back and raise without going through the public hearing process again,” City Administrator Mick Michel explained, adding that the council intends to keep the rate at $7.93.
Council members have the ability to raise the rate to $8.10 before they have to jump through more hoops to go above that, but Michel said that has not happened in the time that he has been administrator.
When asked by the council why not just propose $8.10 as the max levy just in case, Michel said when that was done previously, it raised a lot of concern throughout the community.
“There was a public perception that we were increasing taxes close to 10%,” Michel said.
With the $8.02 ceiling, Michel said, that will give the council more than enough wiggle room should something come up.
“If we had to raise taxes, which we are not looking at doing, but if we had to, this would still give enough dollars to deal with a situation,” he said.
Given the city saw about 3.7% growth in its total valuation over last year, Michel said there is also a little more money the council can use to keep costs to citizens down and its tax rate low.