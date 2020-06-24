A popular Fourth of July fireworks display in Dubuque has been canceled for this year.
Dubuque Golf & Country Club decided not to hold the fireworks show on July 4 in an effort to discourage large groups of people from gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lance Marting, chief operating officer and general manager.
“There’s many, many people that watch it that are around the area and in the neighborhoods around us, and we just want to make sure that we’re being responsible,” he said.
He said officials considered moving the fireworks show to Sept. 6 as a backup date, but their ability to do so is unknown at this point because a capital project will be underway at that time.
Marting said that regardless, officials plan to bring the show back in 2021.
“They’ll come back bigger and better than ever,” Marting said.
Organizers of Dubuque’s 35th annual Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular announced earlier this year that the event will be postponed until August.