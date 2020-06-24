News in your town

Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

NICC among 9 colleges to receive funds for enhanced agricultural education, research

Majority of Galena council likes sound of more musical downtown

DNR finds dead fish in Bee Branch Pond following fertilizer spill

Judge: Maquoketa police must turn over bodycam footage of incident involving prosecutor

COVID-19: 35 more cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Grant County

Galena graduate uses knowledge to excel

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Police: 1 person possibly injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dyersville's Victory Ford raises more than $3,500 for Relay for Life

Film festival to begin virtual access to 2020 films this week

COVID-19 confirmed in 24 more inmates at Dubuque County Jail

DNR finds dead fish in Bee Branch Pond following fertilizer spill

Proposal to rename Dubuque airport terminal for Tuskegee Airman advances

24 COVID-19 cases at Dubuque County Jail boosts record increase of 35 countywide in 24 hours

GDDC annual meeting highlights challenges, changes to True North initiative

Judge: Maquoketa police must turn over bodycam footage of incident involving prosecutor

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Cascade temporarily closes pool over employee COVID-19 concerns

Riverview Center cancels event featuring kidnapping survivor, to host fundraising auction

New figures: Dubuque County unemployment rate dropped slightly in May, still above 12%

Dubuque County with record 35 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; 399 new cases statewide

In-person inmate visits, other services to resume at Dubuque County Jail

NICC among 9 colleges to receive funds for enhanced agricultural education, research

Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Local agencies to host informational drive-thru in Maquoketa

Local law enforcement reports

Western Dubuque sets graduation for Saturday on football field

Elizabeth's popular Garlic Fest to go virtual this year

East Dubuque library opens for scheduled visits

After church mission trip canceled, PDC students help at home

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast set for Saturday

Bellevue chamber promotion generates $37,000 for local businesses

Plots available in Manchester Community Garden

Manchester library eliminates late fees

Cascade High School graduation set for Sunday

Marquette Farmers Market seeking vendors

Taxable sales fluctuated in southwest Wisconsin during first 2 months of pandemic

Beer and wine festival set for Saturday in Marquette

Shullsburg announces changes to 4th of July festivities

2 southwest Wisconsin emergency agencies receive grants for NextGen 9-1-1 equipment

Lake Delhi's water show ski team cancels shows, events

'No-contact' Jackson County Relay for Life set for Friday