MUSCODA, Wis. – Authorities say a missing and endangered man has been located and is safe.
According to an original alert issued Sunday, Dana J. Loomis, 57, of Muscoda, was last seen at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Muscoda, according to an alert issued through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
The alert states that Loomis is 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, with black hair and a graying beard. Loomis was last seen wearing shorts and a white T-shirt and might be hitchhiking.
Loomis suffers from dementia, according to the alert, and stated on Saturday that he wanted to go to a Veterans Administration facility in Madison.