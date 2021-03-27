DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two bare riverfront properties described as being abandoned soon might become City of Dyersville property should legal proceedings conclude favorably.
Best described as being behind Chad’s Pizza, both properties border the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and are flanked by city-owned property.
The first property, owned by Koelker Implement Co, has an assessed value of $5,120 and hasn’t paid property taxes since at least 2016, according to public records.
The second, owned by Dubuque Tax Investments III Inc., has an assessed value of $100 and hasn’t paid its $1 yearly tax bill since at least 2016, according to public records.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the city has paid the property tax for these properties in the past and requested that the City Council authorize him to serve a “notice of expiration of the right of redemption related to tax sale certificates.”
Should the city come into possession, Michel said these properties would serve the long-term interests of the city, likely to be utilized as parking lots and allow the city to continue its efforts to improve and maintain the riverfront.
“These are two properties that fit within our downtown area,” he said. “And we’ve been maintaining these properties for a very long time. We have two absentee property owners that never pay their taxes, and we’re running against the time window for getting the tax deeds for these properties.”