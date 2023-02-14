Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday again discussed a plan to construct a new school at the site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s consolidation efforts, along with additional information about the next steps for approving such a move.
School board members in April approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026, which would result in an annual reduction of approximately $3.4 million from the district’s operating budget.
Last week, a task force recommended the district construct a new middle school to serve 1,200 to 1,250 students at the Washington site, which would be expanded by acquiring several nearby residential properties. Project costs are estimated at $110 million to $120 million, plus land acquisition costs.
“Change and growth is difficult, and I’m not one that always likes it myself, but it’s something we need to consider,” said School Board Member Tami Ryan on Monday. “We know the cost savings that (come) with this.”
Task force officials propose constructing a 225,000-square-foot facility on the current athletic field at Washington and demolishing the current school. The district would need to acquire five nearby residential properties on 2.8 acres to the west of the school, which would become parking spaces.
The school’s new athletic field would sit on the footprint of the current school, and a bus lane would separate the school and field.
Laura Peterson, educational planner with Invision Architecture, said the new layout “significantly” improves traffic circulation at the site, where buses and parent traffic currently are commingled.
She also noted that the task force considered renovating and building an addition to Washington rather than constructing a new school but felt that such a project would limit the district architecturally and create logistical problems.
“The idea of trying to renovate and keep kids in school was a longer duration and really a messy project,” she said.
School board members emphasized that the district is pursuing consolidation due to the need to operate efficiently amid lower-than-desired increases in state aid. Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a 3% increase in supplemental state aid to public schools, a number that school district officials across the state — including in Dubuque Community Schools — said was insufficient to keep up with inflation.
“I want the community to clearly understand we would not be looking at this level of change were it not for the need to find efficiencies,” said Dubuque Community School Board Member Nancy Bradley. “In the world of efficiencies in a school system, it falls into facilities and operations or people and programs, and as we look to not reduce people and programs, we look to increase our efficiencies … through this kind of a move.”
Board Member Anderson Sainci said he feels the district will be able to use funds saved by consolidating to focus on providing quality education.
“With the savings, we have some opportunities to be more creative with how we educate students in the future,” he said.
Ryan noted that a reduction to two middle schools will let the district develop feeder schools to Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools and better balance the demographics in student population among the middle schools.
“It’s not like we are just going to just be combining the students from Jefferson and the students from Washington,” she said. “The whole middle school population is going to be realigned.”
Bradley asked whether an increase in busing or other transportation costs as a result of the realignment might cut into the annual savings that the district expects to see. Peterson said the study does not currently include that data, but district and Invision staff will research it and other financial details of the proposed move and bring that information to the board before a vote is taken.
Peterson also presented a timeline with next steps for the district, which would begin with developing conceptual renderings and finalizing financial aspects of the project.
Tim Oswald, managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., suggested last week that the district could finance the project with $32.6 million from the Securing an Advanced Vision for Education fund as well as a general obligation bond of $101.3 million.
After project details are set, Peterson said the district will want to host informational sessions before approving bond language at a future board meeting.
A petition then must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the last election of school officials in order for the district to call for a special election. The first time that district officials could put a bond issue on the ballot would be in September, and it would require approval from 60% of voters to pass.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said after the meeting that district officials hope to bring recommendations for the financial aspects of the project to the March meeting of the board’s facilities and support services committee.
