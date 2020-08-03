University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Oshkosh, Wis.
Spring 2020:
Belmont, Wis. — Nicole Knebel
Mineral Point, Wis. — Haley Chubb
Potosi, Wis. — Abby Kaiser
Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Jack Feye and Jacqueline Lahaie
