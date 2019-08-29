SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free. Public welcome and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Most items $5 or less.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 9 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Most items $5 or less.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Steve’s Pizza Palace, 175 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Useful Jenkins, 7 p.m.,
The Lift, 180 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Joie Wails Band, 5 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Caitlyn Wolf Band, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Too Sick Charlie, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Marty Raymon, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Camille Rae, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30 to 10; karaoke from 10 to midnight.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
David Phillips, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Rooftop comedy showcase.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Presented by Candice Chaloupka.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church,
940 Walker St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots.