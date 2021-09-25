An urban conservationist recently presented at two Dubuque universities to promote a growing program that helps cities, large and small, control their stormwater in sustainable ways that improve surface water quality.
Paul Miller, leader of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Urban Conservation division, told crowds at Loras College and University of Dubuque this week of the successes the Clean Water Iowa program has had. The program has begun or completed 80 programs statewide in the past 10 years, including several in smaller cities of eastern Iowa.
“What’s nice is, we’re not just working with Dubuque or Des Moines or other larger communities,” he told a crowd of students and other community members at UD on Tuesday night. “We have a ton of smaller communities that have a lot of flooding. We need to help smaller communities that don’t have the resources to do this. A lot of them don’t have infrastructure, even a curb or gutter along a river.”
In eastern Iowa, the furthest along is the first phase of the Field of Dreams Watershed One Water Initiative outside Dyersville.
“They’ll be doing a construction of a storm water wetland on the north side of town right along the (North Fork Maquoketa) River,” Miller said. “That should start this fall.”
The wetland will collect stormwater directed there before it reaches the river and “reduce nutrient loads and provide an aesthetically pleasing, natural greenspace and outdoor classroom near downtown.”
The department paid $100,000 of the $200,000 the project will cost.
Grants also put $100,000 toward a $244,000 stormwater wetland to be built in Manchester and $80,000 toward a $377,000 effort to bring permeable pavers and a rain-collection garden to Garnavillo.
Miller said he hopes to get more money out, as the Iowa State Legislature provided additional funding to his division in the most recent budget.
“There have been a few things in this area, but we can do more,” Miller said. “Our services are available for any community. We will come out and walk sites, tell you where we see opportunities.”
He said the key is for cities to apply for projects before they allow developments in an area, rather than after problems arise.
“If you can establish those buffers or those systems in place before an area is developed, it would help,” Miller said. “We have a lot of situations where we came in and could hardly get access to the stream channel because everything was built too close. We have communities spending millions buying houses to move them away from where they should never have been built in the first place.”