The Lemon Sisters’ 2022 Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Nov. 20, in Farley at St. Elizabeth Pastorate. Members of the Lemon Sisters include: front from left, Ellen Smith, Norma Wegmann and Nancy Deutmeyer; second row, Bev Vaske, Beth Simpson, Joan Recker, Mary Kay Johannes and Karen Kluesner; back row, Carol Heying, Mary Recker, Dot Elgin, Sharon Deutmeyer (Rudolph), Von Demmer and Brenda Boge.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the world shut down in 2018, the Lemon Sisters took a much-needed break.
According to the 14-member vocal group from Dyersville, they were tired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After the downtime and experiencing life without their Lemon family, the women value their weekly time together more than ever.
Singing is good for them, their audiences and the causes they choose to support with their talent.
This year, the Lemon Sisters are back with their first post-pandemic Christmas Concert at St. Elizabeth Pastorate in Farley on Sunday, Nov. 20. The group has performed together since 2003 at a variety of venues, including schools, honor flights and Ellen Kennedy Living Center in Dyersville.
For 10 years, a Christmas concert at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville also served as a toy drive for charity. The group performed five shows in a weekend one year, which now leaves the Lemon Sisters wondering how they pulled it off.
Two sets of biological sisters, six Deutmeyers, of New Vienna, and five Burkles, of Dyersville, combined with three friends, are the Lemon Sisters today. One of the friends, Mary Recker, is a sister-in-law of a Burkle sister, Joan Burkle Recker.
Music was a big part of these households. The Deutmeyers sang with their mother while they cleaned and, according to one sister, they cleaned a lot. The Burkles had a player piano.
In 2008, the local Lemon Sisters were mistaken for one of the longest-running American female vocal groups, the Lennon Sisters, when a young reporter set out to tell the story of the group’s upcoming performance at a Dubuque Hy-Vee.
The women said Lemon, he heard Lennon, and an article ran in the obituary section announcing the event. Many readers called Hy-Vee to confirm the acclaimed sisters were actually performing at their supermarket. According to the Lemon Sisters, three different managers fielded the calls, saying Lemon and everyone heard Lennon.
Eventually, another front-page article explained the confusion, and the story traveled all the way to the Lennon Sisters.
When Lemon Sister Brenda Boge’s daughter, Tricia Thier, worked a toy show in New York, she called her mother with news that the famous quartet was promoting a doll line at the event. Before she knew it, Boge was on the phone and the Lennon Sisters were serenading her. They invited the Lemon Sisters to their annual Christmas performance in Branson, Mo. Two buses full of Iowans hit the road in 2010 to hear the Lemon Sisters sing “Winter Wonderland” with the famous sisters, making memories and Dyersville history.
