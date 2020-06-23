CASCADE, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School District officials have set Cascade High School’s commencement for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the high school gymnasium.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said Cascade’s smaller class size allows for an indoor ceremony while still following social-distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be spread out on the gym floor to allow for proper social distancing.
The capacity will be limited to four guests per graduate.
The school plans to live-stream the ceremonies.