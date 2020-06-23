CASCADE, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School District officials have set Cascade High School’s commencement for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the high school gymnasium.

Superintendent Rick Colpitts said Cascade’s smaller class size allows for an indoor ceremony while still following social-distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be spread out on the gym floor to allow for proper social distancing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The capacity will be limited to four guests per graduate.

The school plans to live-stream the ceremonies.

Tags