A Dubuque man faces a federal charge for allegedly being a drug user while possessing 14 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Daniel D. Heim, 32, is charged in U.S. District Court with being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition. He had a court appearance Thursday, and his next hearing in court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is set for April 27.
The indictment against Heim states that in the period from Dec. 17 to 19, Heim possessed the weapons and ammo while also “being an unlawful user of marijuana and cocaine.”
Heim was identified as a suspect along with Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, of 537 W. 17th St., after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road on Dec. 18, court documents state.
Officers tracked a vehicle from the area and identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to court documents. Sarazin was arrested Dec. 19 on state-level charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.
Earlier this week, a federal charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm was filed against Sarazin.