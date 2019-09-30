Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy is planning the second phase of his effort to digitize and open community access to countywide land records.
Murphy began those efforts last year, bringing decades of countywide property data from physical storage to digital. If Dubuque County supervisors sign off on the project, the final stage of the effort will begin in early 2020.
“There was about a 37-year gap where we had none of them online,” he said.
According to Murphy, Dubuque County supervisors denied his initial funding request “due to the board not knowing exactly what the picture was at the time.”
To make the task less daunting, Murphy broke the project into two phases.
His office and a contractor began part one of the project in February 2018 and completed it in December.
“That cost $76,000 and brought all of our records online going back about 30 years,” he said.
Part two will cost another $84,000, but Murphy said he won’t be asking for an increase in his budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1. He will instead be drawing funds from the Records Management Fund, set up by the state.
“One dollar of every document recorded goes into this account,” Murphy said. “It’s to be utilized exclusively for record preservation to be utilized by the recorder. That’s exactly what it’s designed for.”
In fact, Murphy said the county could see some budget savings through this project, as it now pays for the information to be stored physically.
“We have a scan port down there where you can take an aperture card, view it, then print whatever off,” he said. “That’s at end of life now. It is 8 or 9 years old, and the problem is it uses a different technology.”
Murphy said the computer used for the aperture card system was actually fried when lightning struck a flagpole outside the county courthouse in late May, requiring IT to procure another.
By the end of the project, all county land records will be accessible via a searchable portal.
“If you want to go check, you can look at your mortgage, my mortgage, your deeds, whatever your history is,” Murphy said. “It’s all public information.”
Murphy said this will make Dubuque a leader among Iowa counties.
“There’s a bunch of benefits,” he said. “There will be a little less foot traffic coming into the office. We’ll be one of the two or three counties who will have all of their land records online. That’s something to be on the front end of. A lot of counties have none of their records online.”
Supervisor Anne McDonough thanked Murphy for getting a lead on this digitization.
“I think it’s awesome that you lead on this,” she said. “We don’t talk enough about the things our elected officials lead the state on. It’s wonderful that it won’t affect the budget.”