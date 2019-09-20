Legislation regarding weapons on college campuses, funding for private school families and mental health services are among issues area school leaders are watching ahead of Iowa lawmakers’ 2020 session.
The heads of eight Dubuque-area college and public and private schools outlined what they see as upcoming legislative challenges as well as some of the work they are doing on Thursday at a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce event at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The panel featured remarks from the presidents of the University of Dubuque, Loras College, Clarke University, Northeast Iowa Community College, Wartburg Theological Seminary, Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
One topic of discussion was challenges the panelists believe their schools will face in the 2020 Iowa legislative session.
Dubuque schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said one issue he and other urban school district leaders are particularly concerned about is children’s mental health. While state lawmakers have taken steps in this area in recent years, officials need to go further, Rheingans said.
“It doesn’t have to be K-12 (education) is the answer,” Rheingans said. “We’re willing to be part of that answer, but if there are other agencies, hospitals, that are in a better position to do it, we would advocate that they be funded to be able to do that as well.”
Rheingans also noted that the district is pushing legislators to make changes to the state’s school funding formula so districts receive additional money for students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
That additional funding would allow districts to provide more opportunities to students who come from low-income backgrounds, Rheingans said.
“We need to continue to work with the Legislature around funding so that our students, particularly who are in poverty, have the opportunities they need,” he said.
Phillip Bormann, Holy Family’s chief administrator, said he is interested in ways lawmakers can get money to families that could be spent on private school education, noting that he wants families who may struggle financially to have more opportunity to choose where their children attend school.
“Many of us find happiness in our faith and in our education, and that’s a lot of time spent day in and day out having to say ‘no’ to what’s most important to many of us,” Bormann said.
NICC President Liang Chee Wee said he was particularly concerned about a bill that was introduced in a recent legislative session that would have allowed weapons to be carried on college campuses. The bill did not pass, but a bill did pass in the 2019 session allowing stun-guns on campuses.
“Once you have that, what is the next step?” Wee said.
He said NICC is in the process of working with law enforcement officials to look at how to keep people safe if a bill allowing weapons on campus is passed.
“When you have an incident, how do we deal with it, and when you have the ability to carry, how do we know friend or foe, and that is going to be a challenge for us,” Wee said. “I don’t know what, (in) the upcoming legislature, the bill will be, but it’s likely it can be introduced again.”
Jim Collins, president of Loras College, said that as Iowa’s high school population has declined, lawmakers will need to work on creating incentives for out-of-state students to come to Iowa.
“By and large, our institutions demonstrate a capacity to retain that student body into the workforce locally and throughout the state,” he said.
School leaders also discussed some of the initiatives they are taking to recruit and retain students locally.
Rheingans noted efforts the district is making to ensure all high school juniors and seniors have the chance to obtain college or career experience. That gives students the opportunity to see what their future careers might be like as well as how they can pursue those jobs locally.
“We really want to do internships and hands-on learning for all of our students,” he said.
Philip Boom, president of Emmaus Bible College, said staff at his school seek to send to students the message that they want students to remain in Dubuque.
“Our institutions are bringing in students from elsewhere around the country, and many of them are choosing to stay here, to live here,” he said.