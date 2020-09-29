Although smiles were exchanged and one even referenced being “Iowa nice,” the gloves came off and sharp remarks pervaded the latest political debate broadcast by Iowa PBS Monday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, of Des Moines, fielded questions from a panel of reporters, frequently interrupting and accusing the other of misleading the public.
An exasperated David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, asked the contenders if their behavior was becoming of a U.S. senator.
“It is when you’re lying,” Ernst said, glancing at Greenfield.
The race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 3 general election has emerged as one of the most competitive in the country with recent polls showing Greenfield gaining a three-point lead over her opponent among likely voters. Ernst, first elected in 2014, seeks a second term.
Both Ernst and Greenfield touted their rural roots, each stressing the importance of expanding broadband internet and global markets for Iowa farmers.
But Greenfield accused Ernst of hypocrisy for accepting campaign contributions from the oil industry and supporting the confirmation of Andrew Wheeler as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
To the dismay of corn growers, Wheeler has approved dozens of waivers to fuel refineries that exempt them from complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandates that a portion of transportation fuel come from renewable sources, such as ethanol.
Ernst, who successfully lobbied for the easing of restrictions that prevented the year-round sale of E15 gasoline, pushed back, highlighting Greenfield’s acceptance of more than $700,000 from corporate donors and benefiting from access to “dark money.”
“So, while she says, ‘I’m going to the United States Senate and get rid of dark money spending,’ what she’s saying on the campaign right now is, ‘Give it to me, please,’” Ernst said.
“Well, at least I have a plan to get rid of that dark money,” Greenfield said.
Ernst’s campaign has accepted more than $2 million in contributions from corporate political action committees.
The candidates also highlighted their support for people of color and police reform.
Ernst blamed Democratic senators for failing to support the Justice Act, put forth by the GOP following the death of George Floyd in May.
Democrats said the bill did little to hold police accountable and proposed a version in the U.S. House that targeted use of force standards and reined in some of the legal protections police enjoy, while the Senate bill focused on training procedures and data collection.
Ernst said the reality is no legislation is perfect.
“But my opponent has accused our law enforcement officers of being racist,” she added.
“Let’s stop right there, Senator, that is a lie,” Greenfield responded.
The candidates continued to talk over one another.
“I am not going to stop right there, Theresa Greenfield,” Ernst said.
“That is what Iowans don’t like about you,” Greenfield said. “You come back with Washington rhetoric that is lies.”
Greenfield clarified she believes that systemic racism exists in law enforcement and throughout government generally.
When asked about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenfield accused Ernst of failing to work with Democrats to see the passage of an additional stimulus package.
“I’ll tell ya’, Iowans want the divisiveness to end,” she said.