EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of informal probation for driving a golf cart while intoxicated in 2019.
Douglas M. Ernzen, 42, of Epworth, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Ernzen was facing a charge of serious injury by vehicle-operating while intoxicated, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge. A charge of serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving was also dismissed.
Court documents state that emergency responders were called to Gun Club Road near the Epworth ball fields at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, for a report of a man who was unresponsive after falling from a golf cart.
They found Bradly J. Wolfe, of Dubuque, lying on the shoulder of the road with a “serious head injury.” He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center by ambulance, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Investigators were told by other passengers in the golf cart that Wolfe “had been jumping up and down” on the golf cart driven by Ernzen when he fell off and hit his head on the pavement, documents state.
Documents state that Ernzen said, “I can’t get an OWI” and fled from the scene before emergency responders arrived.
Documents state that authorities later found Enzen at a family member’s home and that he admitted to driving the golf cart and said he “freaked out” when Wolfe fell. He reported that his last alcoholic drink was at 10 p.m. that night at a bar in Farley.
A blood sample was sent to the state crime laboratory. Documents state that a “retrograde extrapolation report” determined that Ernzen’s blood alcohol content at the time of Wolfe’s fall was 0.126%, based on “an average alcohol elimination rate.” The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.