An anonymous donor will match the first $25,000 collected for a new shelter in Marsden Park in Fennimore.
Just $6,980 is needed to achieve that target, according to a press release.
The estimated cost of the building, which could hold community activities, is $55,500.
The park, which is not owned by the city, is managed by three court-appointed park trustees: Mary Ann Stenner, Larry Novinska and Dan Stepank.
Donations can be delivered to local banks or Stenner at 620 Washington St., Fennimore, WI 53809. For more information, call 608-485-2408.