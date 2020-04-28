News in your town

Police: Woman throws bottle of bleach at dad during Dubuque disturbance

Dyersville Relay For Life seeks donated shoes for fundraising initiative

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Statewide bicycle ride slated to start in Dubuque canceled

Police investigating gunshots in Dubuque

John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant

Work progressing smoothly on U.S. 61 in Lancaster

Warren water, sewer rates to rise

Heartland Financial reports drop in net income, 'amazing' efforts amid pandemic

Cuba Cares: City encourages residents to keep eyes open for signs of neighbors in need