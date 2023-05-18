With Dubuque seeing its first 2024 presidential candidate visit today, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses campaign season officially has arrived locally.
However, county party leaders are preparing for a very different caucus process this time around.
Divergent decisions by the two major national political parties — if both stand — will mean numerous changes from prior caucuses. Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee followed a proposal from President Joe Biden — over bipartisan opposition in Iowa — to move on from Iowa as the first state to voice its preference among primary candidates. The Republican National Committee recommitted to keeping Iowa first in the nation.
Recommended for you
As of Wednesday, Iowa Democratic Party officials still were fighting the DNC decision and stating that they plan to hold their caucuses on the same date as Iowa Republicans, which still is to be determined. It remained unclear whether the DNC would accept the results of Iowa caucuses held before the national party’s plans or if Iowa Democrats’ plan would be enough to bring Democratic candidates to the state.
But for Republicans, caucus season statewide has been open for some time. The candidates who officially have announced their candidacy have been visiting Iowa for weeks, as have several others who are exploring a run. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — who is holding a town hall in Dubuque today — will be the first declared candidate to visit Dubuque County ahead of the 2024 caucuses.
Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah said he has been speaking with Haley’s and other candidates’ campaign teams as candidates have arrived in the state. He said he expects such a busy season that the county party is planning a record number of caucus sites.
“We had a huge turnout in 2016,” he said. “And we’ll have more locations this year than we did in 2016 to handle the bigger, expected crowd.”
The 2024 Republican Iowa caucuses will mark the first time since the state’s caucuses became first in the nation that a former president who is not the incumbent due to losing reelection has been in the field. This primary season, former President Donald Trump will be the first.
“We don’t have a Republican incumbent,” said Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz. “But former President Trump is at least going to try to wear that label, to make him the go-to frontrunner.”
But state and county Republican Party officials said they will treat all the primary candidates equally.
“Trump was the first Republican candidate to carry Dubuque County since Eisenhower, so particularly his policies are popular here,” Darrah said. “As far as the county party is concerned, our position is we’ll facilitate whatever any of the candidates need from us. We won’t make any endorsements, of course, until after there’s a nominee.”
The Jackson County Republican Party also is busy preparing for more candidates. In fact, author and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy visited and spoke at a county party event earlier this month, according to Chairwoman Darla Chappell. Neither Ramaswamy’s campaign nor the party directly notified the Telegraph Herald ahead of time.
“I am hoping to get some (more) of them closer to us as time goes on,” Chappell said. “But we are also very fortunate in that we have Dubuque north and Davenport only an hour away.”
Chappell planned to attend Haley’s events in both Dubuque today and Davenport on Friday, May 19.
She said Wednesday that her county party members are “mixed” as to whom they are supporting so far.
“We have some that have and will be major Trump supporters,” Chappell said. “Then we have some who are holding back until they hear all of them. The main concern is to get a Republican in office with what is happening in this country.”
The Delaware County and Clayton County Republican parties did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Budzisz said it is hard to guess yet how Republican primary candidates will do, given Trump’s campaign.
“Trump casts a pretty big shadow here,” he said. “But (Trump) only beat Marco Rubio by a narrow margin in Dubuque County, and Ted Cruz was right behind Rubio (in 2016). So, there are plenty of people who, the last time there was a competitive primary, did not choose Trump. Of course, that doesn’t mean they didn’t vote for him in the general (election). Visits by people like Ambassador Haley could point to that, that Dubuque is a place where you might be able to make headway.”
One of Trump’s campaign team leaders in Iowa is Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who is the son of Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Jeff Kaufmann said the state party will maintain its neutrality this season.
“Republican Party of Iowa leadership and staff will maintain our neutrality pact to ensure total impartiality in the caucus process,” he said in an emailed response. “Everyone in Iowa has a fair shot to compete.”
Dubuque County Democratic Party Chairman Matt Robinson acknowledged the confusion caused by the state and national parties’ disagreement about the Democratic caucuses.
But he said the county party is focused on rebuilding after several cycles of local voters leaning further toward Republican candidates.
“That shows that we have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Right now, all we know is what the data shows us — that turnout for registered Democrats is a little low (here) right now. We’re going to be knocking doors year-round to talk to our registered Democrats, take their temperature and get a feel for what we can do to win their trust back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.