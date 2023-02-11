The former president and chairman of the Dubuque Packing Co., Charles Stoltz, died on Friday. He was 86.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Dubuque, where he also was recognized with a degree of Doctor Humane Letters honoris causa in 1988.
Stoltz, who was married to the late Jean Wahlert Stoltz, became vice president of the Dubuque Packing Co. in 1965. Stoltz would go on to serve as the company's executive vice president, assuming the roles of president, chief executive officer and chairman.
Recommended for you
In 1982, he sold the plant to a group led by R.H. Wahlert, which began operations as FDL Foods, Inc. In 1985, its headquarters relocated to the Dubuque Building, formerly Roshek's Department Store. It moved again to Omaha, Neb., before it was sold in a leveraged buyout.
Dividing his time between Dubuque and Omaha, Stoltz served on a multitude of corporate, educational and charitable boards, including American Trust & Savings Bank, Dubuque Bank & Trust, the Boy Scouts of Northeast Iowa, the Dubuque Boys Club, Finley Hospital, the Wahlert Foundation and the University of Dubuque. Additionally, he was a member of the Rotary Club of Dubuque.
Outside of Dubuque, he served on boards for the National Independent Meat Packers Association, the American Meat Institute and was chairman for eight satellite companies collaborating in business with meat packers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.