An 18-year-old Dubuque man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse of a child 12 or 13 years old and dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
Pete M. Weaver, 2134 Broadlawn, was taken into custody at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center and appeared in court Saturday morning.
Court documents say a school resource officer in Dubuque Community Schools was notified of a possible sexual relationship between Weaver and a minor. An investigation revealed text messages between Weaver and the minor confirming the relationship. The messages also included photographs of a male exposing himself. During an interview with police, Weaver admitted to the relationship and having sent the messages and photo of himself to the minor.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, and the dissemination charge is a serious misdemeanor.
Weaver was ordered to have no contact with the minor, and his initial appearance was set for 10:30 a.m. March 22.